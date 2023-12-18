Rich Paul sounds off on narative about Bulls' Zach LaVine-Lakers

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is among the popular names being thrown around in NBA trade rumor discussions, with the Los Angeles Lakers also often cited as a potential landing spot for the high flyer. However, his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, doesn't want people to lean so much into that myopic view (h/t Sam Amick of The Athletic).

“It’s not one team,” Paul told The Athletic regarding the LaVine situation. “I don’t have a specific destination for Zach. I want what’s best for Zach and his family. When you have a guy playing the game, you want him to be able to play the game happy, whether that’s in Chicago or somewhere else.”

There is more to the NBA than the Lakers, which is what Paul was simply trying to convey in that statement.

That being said, Paul can't stop people from linking the Bulls star or any other player to the Lakers, who are undoubtedly one of the most popular franchises in the NBA — if not the most popular. LaVine isn't the first player to be rumored as a future Laker via a trade, and he's not going to be the last. It's an easy narrative to make, after all. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis both clients of Klutch Sports playing for the Lakers, it's just so convenient to come up with trade scenarios that will end up with another client of the same agency packing his bags for La La Land.

LaVine is currently sidelined with a right foot inflammation and will not return to action for multiple weeks at least.