As their 2023-24 campaign draws to a close, USC basketball managed to pick up a hard-fought 82-75 win over Washington on Saturday night to push their record to 12-17 on the season. As has been the case all season long, all eyes were on Bronny James, although he didn't do much in this win (0 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0-1 FGM). Everyone is wondering what James is going to do when it comes to the 2024 NBA Draft, which ended up leading to an interesting admission from his agent Rich Paul.
James was looking likely to find his way to the NBA after one season with the Trojans, but he suffered cardiac arrest in August, and while he recovered in time for this season, he hasn't exactly looked like the top basketball prospect he did before the scary medical incident. James could still declare for the 2024 draft, though, and according to Paul, that decision will be made based on the interest of teams across the league, rather than where he could land, or if he could team up with his father, LeBron James.
“‘I don't value a young player getting into the lottery as much as I do getting him on the right team in the right developmental situation,” Paul told ESPN on Saturday. What's more, Paul said, the right team doesn't necessarily equate with landing on a roster with his father, LeBron James — although LeBron James would be ‘head over heels excited if that were to happen organically,' Paul said. ‘LeBron wants Bronny to be his own man.'” – Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN
What should Rich Paul, Bronny James' 2024 NBA Draft decision be?
James will have a tough decision to make on whether or not he wants to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. On one hand, he obviously has a ton of potential, and being the son of one of the greatest players of all time in LeBron certainly will make teams interested in him. But he looks like he could use more seasoning before reaching the NBA, as his numbers this season aren't particularly strong (5 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.4 APG, 37 FG%).
It probably would make the most sense for James to stay in college for at least one more year, but there's a decent chance that if he declares for the draft, several teams would have interest in him. Paul makes it clear that his decision will be based on team interest alone, so while it might be better for him to hold off on making the jump to the NBA, there's a decent chance he will still declare for the upcoming draft.