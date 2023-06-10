The Kansas City Royals will continue their weekend series with the Baltimore Orioles. We are at Oriole Park, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Royals-Orioles prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Orioles defeated the Royals 3-2 on Friday to start the series. Now, they look to tack on another on Saturday. It started well for the Birds as Austin Hays blasted a solo shot in the first inning to deep left field to give the Orioles a 1-0 lead. Then, Jorge Mateo kept it going in the second inning when he clipped a single to center field to give the O's a 2-0 advantage. It was 2-0 Orioles in the fourth inning when Anthony Santander clapped a double to center field to give the Orioles a 3-1 lead. Ultimately, it was 3-2 in the ninth when closer Felix Bautista came into the game to close it out.

Bautista struck out M.J. Melendez swinging. Then, he got Maikel Garcia looking. Bautista ended the game by getting Michael Massey to line out, sealing the victory for the Orioles.

Tyler Wells tossed 6 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk to get the victory. Meanwhile, Daniel Lynch threw six innings while allowing three earned runs on eight hits and struck out four in a tough-luck loss.

The Royals will see Brady Singer start today and he comes in with a 4-4 record and a 6.45 ERA. Significantly, he had a great outing in his last time out as he tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings while allowing five hits, and striking out seven in a win over the Colorado Rockies. Cole Irvin takes the mound for the Orioles and will come in with a 0-2 record with a 10.38 ERA. Ultimately, it will be his first start since May 20, as he has been working on his command in the minors.

Here are the Royals-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Orioles Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-152)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

How To Watch Royals vs. Orioles

TV: MASN, MLB Extra Innings, MLB TV

Stream: MLB

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 4:06 PM ET/1:06 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals do not have much offense in their arsenal. However, they have four players that can rake on any day. Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .250 with nine home runs, 26 RBIs, and 24 runs. Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .234 with 10 home runs, 27 RBIs, and 37 runs. Melendez is batting .218 with five home runs, 25 RBIs, and 27 runs. Likewise, Salvador Perez is hitting .274 with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 28 runs. These four lead an offense that is 25th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, 27th in runs, 23rd in home runs, and 25th in slugging percentage.

The Royals do not have a great pitching staff, either. Thus, they come into the game ranked 28th in ERA. Singer needs to build on his last game and string together a second straight good start. Then, the bullpen must figure out how to tackle the Baltimore hitters.

The Royals will cover the spread if they can score early and build an early lead. Furthermore, scoring early is the only way this team can win games.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles are one of the best teams in the majors and their hitters are finding ways to hit the ball to all corners of the ballpark. Therefore, expect them to rake again as they play an afternoon showdown at Oriole Park.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .227 with 11 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 34 runs but sat out on Friday with an illness. Meanwhile, Gunnar Henderson is hitting .206 with seven home runs, 17 RBIs, and 30 runs and went 1 for 3 on Friday. Santander is batting .250 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs, and 27 runs this season. Meanwhile, Adley Rutschman is hitting .283 with eight home runs, 28 RBIs, and 31 runs. These four help lead an offense that is 15th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, eighth in runs, 13th in home runs, and 12th in slugging percentage.

The Orioles should have their bullpen ready. Unfortunately, Irvin had a bat outing in his last time out. The Orioles need a strong performance from Irvin and for the bullpen to hold their own.

The Orioles will cover the spread if their hitters can rake. Then, they need a good pitching performance.

Final Royals-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are the better team. However, it is difficult to trust Irvin. The Royals will cover the spread for a second game in a row and possibly win this showdown in Baltimore.

Final Royals-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-152)