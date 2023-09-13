With Jonathan Taylor on the PUP, the Indianapolis Colts will be without their star running back until Week 5. Taylor's name popped up in plenty of trade rumors prior to the season, meaning there's a chance he doesn't play for the Colts at all this season. As the Colts look to get more clarity on Taylor's situation, Indianapolis has their eyes on two impressive running backs.

The Colts have been in contact with both Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt, via Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano on ESPN. Running back is one position Indianapolis clearly has their eyes on as they look to upgrade their roster.

And for good reason. In Week 1, the Colts managed just 65 rushing yards in their Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Forty of those yards came from quarterback Anthony Richardson. Even if Indianapolis isn't destined for the playoffs, they need much more from their running backs.

Leonard Fournette most recently played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 16 games, Fournette ran for 688 yards and three touchdowns. He added 523 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. Kareem Hunt spent this last season with the Cleveland Browns. He ran for 468 yards and three touchdowns over 17 games, adding 210 yards and a score through the air.

There is a reason both players have remained free agents this long. However, both are valuable veterans who know how to succeed in the NFL. Without Jonathan Taylor in the picture, it's clear that the Colts are in clear need of a starting running back. Even if Taylor returns in Week 5, Fournette or Hunt could be a valuable addition.