Jonathan Taylor is still a member of the Indianapolis Colts as their 2023 season gets underway. Taylor will begin the season on the PUP list after undergoing offseason ankle surgery, but he's reportedly healthy right now and plans to be ready to go for Week 5 when he's eligible to play again. But what team will he be on?

The Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers were two reported suitors for Taylor after his trade request, but no trade has come to fruition. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the Packers offered “two mid-round picks” for the running back, but ESPN's Adam Schefter says the Colts wanted wide receiver Christian Watson in the deal. Green Bay had zero interest in such a trade, and a Taylor deal never got close between the two teams. As the season gets underway, the Colts-Packers “talks are over,” per Rapoport.

Then there's the Dolphins, who Rapoport says still could be an option for Jonathan Taylor. Miami had “extensive” trade discussions with Indy about a Taylor trade, per Rapoport, but Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said in late August there was never an “exchange of offers.” The Colts reportedly asked for star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, but much like the Packers and Watson, Miami had no interest.

Despite that, the Dolphins are still viewed as a possible option for Taylor. There's plenty of time to work things out with the running back on the PUP list, so we'll see what happens over the next month or so.

There's also a “slim” chance of Taylor returning to play for the Colts, but he would likely need a contract extension to do so. Indy hasn't changed its stance on that front yet.