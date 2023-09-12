The Indianapolis Colts are a team in flux right now, with Anthony Richardson learning on the job at quarterback and Jonathan Taylor likely to be traded soon. Taylor is a former Wisconsin Badgers star and longtime fantasy football number one draft pick.

This season, expectations plummeted for the talented and versatile young running back. Taylor still has what it takes to be a star in 2023, it's just a matter of which team ends up with him.

Richardson had a solid game with over 200 yards passing in Week 1, leading to an array of surprising predictions. Taylor started the season on the PUP list and now has a plan to maximize his time off in hopes of returning to the team later.

On Tuesday, the Colts made a series of tough moves that flew under the radar, but may signal their intentions with Taylor going forward. The Colts signed running back Jake Funk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad while also signing an offensive guard and placing another running back on the Injured Reserve.

We have signed RB Jake Funk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed G Ike Boettger to the practice squad. We have also placed RB Evan Hull on IR. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 12, 2023

Hull rushed just one time for one yard in the Week 1. The Colts placed the former Northwestern star on the IR after he suffered a knee injury in the opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fans in the comments section on X clamored for the Colts to add new talent from outside of its current roster.

“Kenyan Drake is literally still available. Kareem Hunt. I know y'all are the interns running the account, but Ballard, my man. Please,” one fan said, referring to the team's general manager.