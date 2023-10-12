The Buffalo Bills have to figure out a lot of their schematics after they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars. But before they faced the New York Giants, Terry Pegula had a debacle to fix within the NFL team. He needed to fire both John Roth, the squad's executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Kathryn D'Angelo, their senior vice president and general counsel.

Tim Graham of The Athletic outlined that Kathryn D'Angelo and John Roth had a professionally unethical relationship. The Bills and Terry Pegula caught on during the team's match against the Jaguars in the United Kingdom.

Roth directly reports under Roth which meant that there was a violation in the organizational structure of the Bills. Office romance is one thing but dating someone who is in the same team could be a big red flag for most squads in the NFL.

This is highly similar to an issue that the Bills had to deal with in 2018. Russ Brandon stepped down from his post as the Buffalo Sabres and Bills president. The team had found out that he also had an unethical relationship in the workplace which meant that his tenure needed to come to an end.

Josh Dziurlikowski will be the next man up and act as the NFL team's interim chief operating officer to replace Roth. D'Angelo's position was also given to Jim Overdorf as they tried to find replacements for the vacant positions in the team. While this is far from being an issue in the gridiron, it may affect the Bills' management ahead of their game against the Giants.