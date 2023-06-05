The Buffalo Bills have begun the process of building a new home with the groundbreaking of a $1.54 billion facility, and team owner Terry Pegula got emotional as the first shovel hit the ground.

After thanking the NFL officials and political dignitaries who came to the event, Pegula paid tribute to 10 people killed in a racist attack at Buffalo grocery store in May, 2022.

Terry Pegula spent some of his time during his speech at the groundbreaking for the new stadium to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the Tops shooting last year. Terry very emotional while saying their names. He also mentioned his wife, Kim Pegula. pic.twitter.com/qZUEjnFhDG — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) June 5, 2023

“We also remember other heroes in Buffalo who deserve to be mentioned,” Terry Pegula said. “And if I could mention one more person who I cheer for every day, my wife, Kim. Years ago, David Bellamy penned a song, ‘You’re My Favorite Star.’ And Kim, you are my favorite star.”

Prior to suffering a heart attack last June, Kim Pegula was heavily involved in the team’s negotiations for a new stadium.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The new stadium will be located across the street from Highmark Stadium, their current home. The stadium is scheduled to be completed by the start of the 2026 season.

Some of those in attendance included Bills head coach Sean McDermott, General Manager Brandon Beane, Executive Vice President/COO Ron Raccuia, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Once the stadium is completed, the Bills are committed to staying in the Buffalo area for another 30 years. That means the Bills will be in the area through at least the 2056 season.

The Bills have been one of the top teams in the NFL for the last 4 seasons. They have made the playoffs each of those years and have won the AFC East title the last 3 years.