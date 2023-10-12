Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has aired his side on the tablet-throwing incident involving his teammate Stefon Diggs. Allen defended the Bills wide receiver in an interview with ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg on Wednesday.

“He's a competitor; he's a fiery competitor. I'm tired of hearing all this nonsense from people. There's a lot of guys in the league that have that same fire that don't get talked about. He's a lot of our juice on the sideline, making sure the offense is staying up and as energized as possible and we feed off of that,” Josh Allen said.

Stefon Diggs frustrated looking at the tablet, probably wide open on a previous play, right before he goes to Josh Allen and tells him to throw it to him every play. pic.twitter.com/P6OO4MUWAD — PuntaBooks (@PuntaBooks) October 8, 2023

Stefon Diggs slammed an iPad tablet before throwing it to the ground. The emotional outuburst occurred in the third quarter of the Bills' 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. The loss snapped Buffalo's three-game winning streak.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Josh Allen cleared the air on the issue. He said Stefon Diggs wasn't pleased with himself for making a route running mistake. Diggs hasn't been afraid to show his emotions in the past. He left the locker room immediately after their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs last January.

This wasn't the first tablet-throwing incident this season. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll tossed his iPad tablet in frustration against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. Daboll chewed out Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on the sidelines before tossing the device.

Coincidentally, Daboll's 1-4 Giants visit Stefon Diggs' 3-2 Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Will there be another fiery display of emotion on the sidelines? Hopefully, Josh Allen and the Bills get back on the track after losing to the Jaguars in Week 5.