NBA All-Star Weekend has certainly lost some of its luster over the years, with diminished effort in the All-Star Game and lack of star power in the Slam Dunk Contest being the primary causes for the stark dip in interest. One way the NBA is attempting to combat that this year is with a high-profile three-point shootout between the greatest shooter of all-time (Stephen Curry), and the WNBA's premier long-distance sharp-shooter, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Last year, Ionescu's performance in the WNBA Three-Point Contest over the summer was so dominant, it's catapulted her to NBA All-Star Weekend. Following her win, Ionescu jokingly challenged Stephen Curry to a showdown. Now, seven months later, she'll get her shot. Even if Ionescu's competition versus Stephen Curry isn't the official Main Event, it is arguably the most important event of the weekend.

One former NBA star who knows quite a bit about knocking down three-pointers is Carmelo Anthony, whose 1,731 career three-pointers are the 28th most in NBA history. On the latest episode of 7 PM in Brooklyn, a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original, Carmelo Anthony discussed the importance of the upcoming Ionescu vs. Curry three-point shootout.

“I love this concept for the business of basketball and women’s sports. Because for the longest, women athletes complaint is why don’t we get paid the way that [men do]. So now you get a chance to put somebody on that stage who can actually sell. Put bodies in the seats along with Steph [Curry]. And this is a moment. This is a moment that I think is going to spark some shit in sports. For them to do that All-Star weekend where women in sports is going in the next 7-10 years…I think women’s sports is outta here in the next 10 years. All women’s sports…it might be bigger than some other sports that’s out there.”

Sabrina Ionescu is no stranger to the bright spotlight. At the University of Oregon, Ionescu established herself as a legitimate college basketball icon, becoming the first NCAA player ever with 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds in their career, on top of becoming the all-time NCAA leader in triple-doubles. Her star will ascend to another stratosphere, though, if she manages to out-shoot the NBA's all-time leader in three-point field goals.