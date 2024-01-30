Who are you picking to win this special 3-point contest?

The stage is set for the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will face New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point contest during NBA All-Star Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The league announced that the one-on-one competition will take place after the NBA 3-point contest and before the night concludes with the Slam Dunk Contest. Curry will use NBA balls and shoot from NBA range, while Ionescu will shoot from WNBA range with WNBA balls.

The two basketball stars have gone back and forth for a bit after Ionescu initially challenged the NBA's all-time 3-point leader after setting the WNBA competition record with 37 points last July. Curry shares the NBA record of 31 points with rising star Tyrese Haliburton. Ionescu blew through that, making all but two shots in her record-setting final round.

The rumors began last week after Curry mentioned challenging Ionescu while he was mic'd up during a Warriors game. Now just over two weeks until NBA All-Star Weekend, the competition is officially set and the basketball world gets to see “Stephen vs Sabrina” for the first time.

Two superstars sharing the court

This will be a unique event that is sure to have plenty of eyes on it. Both Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu are stars in their sport and have earned their respect as the best 3-point shooters in their leagues.

Ionescu finished the 2023 WNBA season second in 3-point percentage with a 44.8 percent clip. She set the record for most 3-point field goals made in a single season with 128 in 36 games.

What's blossomed into a good friendship will now be on display on the court at the NBA's showcase in-season event. Whatever side you're on, as a basketball fan you have to be excited to see two of the best shooters on the planet go toe-to-toe.

Stephen Curry. Sabrina Ionescu. For ultimate 3-point glory. Tune in.