Some of the WNBA's All-Star weekend festivities took place on Friday, namely the Three-point Contest. And star New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu ended up winning the contest. This shouldn't come as a huge surprise, as she's shooting an otherworldly 44.6% from behind the three-point arc on 7.6 attempts per game in the 2023 WNBA season, an impressive combination of usage rate and accuracy. But Ionescu didn't merely win the Three-point Contest. She won in historic fashion.

In the final round of the contest, Ionescu finished with 37 points, the most points a player has ever scored in a single round of the Three-point Contest in both the WNBA and the NBA. And after her historic shooting display, Ionescu took to Twitter and jokingly challenged Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry to a shootout, per a tweet from Ionesco's official Twitter account:

Sabrina Ionescu, 25, is in her fourth year in the WNBA, all as a member of the New York Liberty franchise. She's averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.3 blocks, 2.5 turnovers, and 1.8 personal fouls across 16 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Oregon star is shooting the ball with great accuracy from the free-throw line in the 2023 campaign — Ionescu has converted 88.5% of her free-throw attempts so far this season.

Ionescu is one of the best perimeter shooters in the WNBA today, as evidenced by her historic Three-point Competition victory. Here's to hoping that she will help keep the New York Liberty atop the Eastern Conference standings for the remainder of the WNBA campaign.