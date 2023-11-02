Sabrina Ionescu's Sabrina 1s, Nike's first unisex sneaker, are making NBA waves with stars like Mikal Bridges rocking the inclusive design.

The basketball court isn't the only place where New York Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu is making her mark. The hardwood has been a showcase for something other than slam dunks and three-pointers lately: Ionescu’s Nike signature sneakers, the Sabrina 1s.

These kicks are making waves well beyond the WNBA, catching the attention of NBA players, as reported by Katie Manganelli of Just Women's Sports.

The Sabrina 1s, which hit the shelves on Sept. 1, have been a game-changer as Nike’s first unisex shoe collection. In a nod to gender equality in sports, Ionescu, alongside WNBA star Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics, has been at the forefront, creating a sneaker that blurs the lines between male and female athletes.

Since their debut, NBA stars like Mikal Bridges, Jrue Holiday, DaQuan Jeffries and Jordan Poole have been spotted rocking the Sabrina 1s on game days.

Sabrina 1s are picking up around the NBA, spotted on: • Jrue Holiday

• Mikal Bridges

• DaQuan Jeffries

• Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/SPDPQ8qOn4 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) November 1, 2023

Brooklyn Nets' Bridges hasn't been shy about his choice of footwear, sporting the Sabrina 1s during international play and even at team events.

“Got the Sabrina 1s on right now,” Bridges said at the NBA's 2023 media day, as reported by Gilbert McGregor of The Sporting News. “I'm going to have some crazy ones this season … Yeah, (I'll be wearing Sabrinas this season) — pretty much them and I'm going to test out those Devin Booker 1s when they come out, too.”

And it’s not just NBA players who are in on the trend. When Ionescu tossed the ceremonial first pitch at a Subway Series game at Yankee Stadium this summer, Nike made sure she stood out with a pair of custom Sabrina 1 spikes. The buzz around her shoes even had the Yankees showing off their own Ionescu spikes in the dugout, proving that her appeal isn’t confined to the basketball arena.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Ionescu shared her inclusive design philosophy, “When I was in the process of designing this shoe, I wanted anyone anywhere to be able to put this shoe on and accomplish whatever it is that they wanted to.”