A first look at New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu’s new signature shoe was revealed in a Thursday tweet from ESPN NBA feature writer Nick DePaula.

“I want to continue to open the door for a lot of other female athletes to get signature shoes and be in this space,” said Ionescu.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Nike Sabrina 1 is launching in the fall of 2023 for $125. A report from Sole Retriever stated several colorways are already scheduled to release through the holiday season. Names include “Photon Dust,” “White Black,” “Oxygen Purple,” “New York Liberty,” “Light Bone Laser Orange” and “Medium Soft Pink.”

Ionescu signed with Nike in 2020 despite a recruiting push from Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry for Under Armour.

“Excited to take the next step and join the Nike family!” Sabrina Ionescu wrote in an Instagram post.

Nine players had signature shoes in the league’s history before the start of the WNBA’s 25th anniversary season by April 2021, DePaula and Andscape sports and culture writer Aaron Dodson wrote in a feature article.

“I’m surprised there’s only nine,” now-ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo told The Undefeated. “Sheryl (Swoopes), obviously. I had one. … Did Dawn Staley have one? … Lisa Leslie … Cynthia Cooper … Diana Taurasi … Oh! Nikki McCray! And … [Chamique] Holdsclaw.

“I’m still missing one. There hasn’t been one in a while, right?”

The 25-year-old All-Star guard averaged 15 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game for the Liberty in 2022. New York signed guard Courtney Vandersloot, forward Breanna Stewart and center Jonquel Jones in the offseason to pair with the first-time All-Star.

Sabrina Ionescu remained confident when asked about the Liberty’s championship aspirations in a February interview with Boardroom.

“I’m super excited. I think everyone will feel that pressure,” Ionescu said. “And for me, I’ve always wanted to win. So I was wanting to win a championship last year. I knew that we didn’t have the team to be able to do so, and now we do.”