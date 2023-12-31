Can the Saints bounce back in Week 17 against the Buccaneers?

The upcoming Week 17 clash between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023 NFL season is primed for excitement. We are eager to share some audacious predictions for the Saints in this crucial matchup. Before we delve into these bold forecasts, let's briefly assess the Saints' journey this season. With a current record of 7-8 and a recent setback against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, the Saints have experienced a rollercoaster season marked by defensive brilliance and offensive inconsistency. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Saints in their upcoming game against the Buccaneers.

Week 16 Loss

Facing the Bucs once again, the Saints find themselves in a must-win scenario to keep their playoff dreams alive. A defeat or even a tie against the team that bested them 26-9 in October would extinguish New Orleans' chances of contending for the NFC South title, handing it to Tampa Bay. Head coach Dennis Allen and his team are acutely aware of the stakes. They know that a loss could also impact their bid for the seventh NFC playoff seed.

Sure, a Week 17 loss to the Buccaneers won't immediately eliminate the Saints from the playoff picture. However, they are already considered underdogs in the race for a Wild Card berth. The equation becomes even more complex, as concurrent outcomes in other matchups could potentially knock the Saints out of contention. The Saints' postseason hopes hinge on overcoming the Buccaneers and relying on favorable results in other pivotal games across the league.

Here are our bold predictions for the New Orleans Saints as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Week 17 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Derek Ain't Done

Derek Carr, the seasoned quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, showcased a remarkable performance in the recent 30-22 loss to the Rams. Completing 27 of 40 passes for 319 yards, Carr threw three touchdowns and demonstrated an upward trend in his form. Despite the defeat, Carr's ability to reverse early-season struggles and connect on two late-game touchdowns highlighted his resilience. Fans have witnessed Carr's surge, amassing great numbers in the past two games against the Giants and Rams. This offers a promising outlook for Week 17 against the Buccaneers. We have him going over 230 yards here with one touchdown.

Kamara Plays

Alvin Kamara is the Saints' star running back. He faced challenges in the Rams matchup, rushing for only 19 yards on nine attempts and adding 16 yards through receptions. Despite the tough outing, Kamara remains the Saints' best option on the ground in the upcoming Week 17 road clash with the Buccaneers. However, an illness has listed him as questionable. This raises concerns about his availability. We still think Kamara will play, though. This is a virtual win-or-go-home scenario for NOLA anyway, right? We have him putting up north of 55 rushing yards here against the Bucs.

Olave Stands Out

Chris Olave made a notable return from an ankle injury in the Rams game. He recorded nine receptions for 123 yards and a two-point conversion. As the Saints gear up for a pivotal Week 17 matchup against the Buccaneers, Olave currently has no injury designation. As such, he should play a significant role in the team's offensive strategy. He should easily go past 75 receiving yards here.

Wanting to congratulate @chrisolave_ with his 1K receiving yards this season! pic.twitter.com/7ruIln5ygi — NFL Digital maker (@NFLDigitalMaker) December 31, 2023

Saints Still Lose

Despite individual standout performances, the Saints face an uphill battle in Week 17 against the surging Buccaneers. The Buccaneers now boast a four-game winning streak and currently stand as the top team in the NFC South. Led by the efficient play of Baker Mayfield and a perfect record in December, the Buccaneers exude confidence. Mike Evans has also formed a formidable connection with Mayfield. As for the Saints, they have been plagued by inconsistency throughout the season. They find themselves in a precarious position, with their playoff aspirations on the line. As the New Year's Eve clash approaches, the Saints aim to overcome the odds and secure a crucial victory against the formidable Buccaneers. That won't happen, though. We imagine the Saints putting up a fight but still falling short in this one.

Looking Ahead

The Week 17 showdown between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers promises high stakes and electrifying moments. Derek Carr's recent resurgence provides a glimmer of hope for the Saints. Meanwhile, the uncertainty surrounding Alvin Kamara's availability adds a layer of intrigue to the critical matchup. Chris Olave's return from injury further strengthens the Saints' offensive arsenal. However, the Buccaneers, riding a four-game winning streak and playing with unmatched confidence, present a formidable challenge. As the Saints aim to defy the odds and secure a playoff berth, the stage is set for a New Year's Eve clash that could define their season. Saints fans will be glued to their screens, eager to witness the unfolding drama as these two NFC contenders collide in a battle that could shape the postseason landscape.