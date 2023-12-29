The Saints place Alvin Kamara on the Injury report ahead of their matchup against the Buccaneers.

The New Orleans Saints aim to take down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as both teams fight for the NFC South crown. However, New Orleans might be in trouble after Alvin Kamara landed on the injury report ahead of the crucial matchup.

It's that time of year when the cold and flu float around everywhere and that's potentially what happened to Kamara. He did not participate in Friday's practice due to illness. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports the Saints star running back is questionable for Sunday's game.

“Saints RB Alvin Kamara didn't practice today because of an illness and is officially questionable for Sunday vs. Tampa Bay.”

That's not ideal for a team fighting for a playoff spot. Especially considering how consistent Kamara has been all season. Although he missed the first few weeks of the season, Alvin Kamara's been an absolute stud. Hopefully, he plays against the Buccaneers, as the Saints will need him if they hope to stun Tampa Bay.

If the star running back is unable to play, Jamaal Williams should takeover the starting role. Kendrick Miller could be the backup, however, he's also listed as questionable for this game. So, the Saints will need to closely monitor their running back group on Saturday before determining the best course of action.

This season, Alvin Kamara has been at his best. So far he's accumulated 649 rushing yards, 462 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns. Although his rushing average is just 3.8, he's been able to get the job done through the air as well.