Saints quarterback Derek Carr is well aware of the fans' frustrations, but can he ease their concerns?

The New Orleans Saints have had their share of ups and downs this season, and the fans' reaction reflects this. Quarterback Derek Carr and the Saints have received multiple ‘boos' this season from the fans.

It's understandable for Saints fans to not feel satisfied. New Orleans has lost three of their last four games, with their lone win coming against the 1-12 Carolina Panthers. Though the Saints are tied with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 6-7 atop the NFC South with a realistic shot at the playoffs, they've lost to both of those division foes keeping them third in the division. With these kinds of losses, it's hard for fans to feel excited.

Carr addressed these frustrations ahead of their Week 15 game versus the New York Giants.

“I do understand that their expectations are our expectations,” Carr said. “So, their frustration, that’s the way they can show their frustration. My frustration, we show it in our way. All of our expectations were so high and our expectations still should be high. Everything is still in front of us. I keep staying this — this is the time to do it. This is the time to get hot, right now. I was on a team where this was when we got hot, and that was a great time in our stadium. There was great energy in the city. And we want to do that for our city,” via Josh Alper of NBC Sports.

If the Saints can get a second straight win against the Giants this week, it will help ease the fans. However, if New Orleans falls to DeVito mania, expect the fans' exasperations to only grow.