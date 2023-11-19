Saints quarterback Jameis Winston shared a powerful message for Florida State football signal-caller Jordan Travis.

New Orleans Saints quarterback and Florida State football legend Jameis Winston has a powerful message for Jordan Travis, who suffered a brutal injury during Saturday night's game in Tallahassee between the Seminoles and the North Alabama Lions.

“I just want to continue to encourage him to stay resilient and continue to persevere. I think he is the epitome of that, with his journey and his college football career,” the Saints signal-caller said during an interview amid the Florida State football game versus the Lions (video by Logan B. Robinson). “He was having one of the best years ever in college football, and I'm grateful to be rocking his jersey. The significance of his number. I just want to continue to lift him up. Stand firm, be strong, and be courageous. The Lord has a plan for you that no man, nobody can even imagine. So, just stay resilient and he has done that, so I know that to him and his family, I just want to pray for his family, that their will…he's going to be fine, and I know he will.”

Travis went down with a gruesome leg injury in the first half of the North Alabama game. He was carted off the field and taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Travis and the Seminoles were having a great season before he sustained the injury. Their chances of winning the national title will take a huge hit with Travis likely done for the rest of the 2023 college football campaign.

The road to a full recovery will be a challenging one for Travis, but knowing Winston, who is currently the backup of Derek Carr with the Saints, has his back will be a huge boost to his morale.