Fans on X are grappling with the reality of Florida State football QB Jordan Travis' gruesome injury he suffered vs. North Alabama.

The Florida State Seminoles just absorbed a painful injury blow, with star quarterback Jordan Travis going down with an apparent serious injury during Saturday night's game against the North Alabama Lions at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. The Florida State football star was carted off the field and taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“FSU star Jordan Travis went down with what appeared to be a serious lower body injury. He was carted off and is being taken out of the stadium in an ambulance. Tough scene in Tallahassee.”

Seeing Travis leave the field in such a condition was tough not just for Florida State football fans but for everyone. Travis and the Seminoles are on pace to reserve a spot in the College Football Playoff, but with the quarterback seemingly done for the rest of the season, their odds of winning are likely to plunge.

Jordan Travis suffers brutal injury in Florida State football vs North Alabama

But the main thought right now for Florida State football is the health of Jordan Travis, who went 2-for-4 with 21 passing yards and rushed once for 16 yards before leaving the field.

“Welp I unfortunately watched the Jordan Travis injury. Freaking brutal. This sport can be so cruel. Hope he has a full and healthy recovery,” siad Geoff Schwartz.

“Regardless of who you root for, heart breaks for Jordan Travis. Absolutely hate that,” posted J.D. PicKell.

“Terrible development in Tallahassee. Jordan Travis just went down with a leg injury on a scramble, which, in real time, looked gruesome,” shared Stewart Mandel of The Athletic.

Florida State football entered the North Alabama game undefeated through 10 games and ranked fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Seminoles will face the Florida Gators on Nov. 25.