Jordan Travis, the star quarterback for the Florida State football program, had to leave the game early against North Alabama after suffering a gruesome leg injury. It's a brutal blow for the Seminoles, as this injury could hinder their championship hopes.

His leg was bent in the wrong direction after he scrambled for a first down. Players on both teams surrounded him to block him from the cameras. Eventually, a cart came out to take him to the locker room, per NMD Grant.

We hope Jordan Travis is okay and he makes a full recovery. It is one of the worst injuries you'll see in any sport. It's too gruesome to show the video, as his ankle/leg was dangling in the wrong direction. At the very least, the Florida State football medical staff was able to reach him immediately.

Wit that said, we're not going to see Jordan Travis return anytime soon. In the meantime, backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker will step in and take control the offense. We'll see if he can lead the Florida State football team to a win, as the Seminoles must stay undefeated to stay within reach of the College Football Playoffs.

More information should come to light in the coming days, as the Seminoles will monitor Travis' injury. But based on the seriousness of the injury, don't expect him to come back this season. This is such a brutal blow for a team that looks like they have what it takes to win the National Championship.

Of course, they could still make the postseason and go on a crazy run. But anytime a team loses their star quarterback, they typically fall out of the playoff race. Prayers up for Jordan Travis, as we hope the Florida State football star has a quick and speedy recovery.