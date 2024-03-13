It is the second round of the Mountain West Tournament as UNLV and San Diego State face off. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Diego State-UNLV prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
San Diego State finished the season at 22-9 on the year, and 11-7 in conference play, which ranked them fifth in the Mountain West tournament seeding. They did lose three of their last five, falling to Utah State by five, before beating Fresno State and San Jose State. They would then go on to fall to UNLV on the road by four, and Boise State at home by two.
Meanwhile, UNLV is the four seed after finishing 19-11, and 12-6 in conference play. They finished the end of the season hot, winning five of their last six games, and ten of 12 overall. They had upsets of New Mexico, Colorado State, and San Diego State towards the end of the season, with the only losses both being to Nevada. These two teams split their season series, with the home team winning both match-ups.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Mountain West Championship Odds: San Diego State-UNLV Odds
San Diego State: -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -146
UNLV: +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline: +122
Over: 131.5 (-115)
Under: 131.5 (-105)
How to Watch San Diego State vs. UNLV
Time: 5:30 PM ET/ 2:30 PM PT
TV: CBS Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win
San Diego State comes into the game sitting 21st in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 68th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. They are 133rd in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 192nd in the nation in effective field goal position this year. Jaedon LeDee leads the way in points per game this year. He comes in with 20.5 points per game this year while shooting 55.7 percent from the field this year. Joining him in scoring well is Reese Waters and Micah Parrish. Waters comes into the game with 10.5 points per game this year, while Parrish comes in with 9.7 points per game. Further, Darrion Trammell comes in leading the team in assists, with 3.2 per game, while he adds 7.7 points per game.
San Diego State comes into the game 75th in the nation in total rebounds per game this year. They are 83rd in the nation in offensive rebounding rate, but sit 163rd in defensive rebounding rate this year. Jaedon LeDee leads the way in rebounds this year. He comes in with 8.2 rebounds per game this year. Further, 95 of his 247 rebounds come in on the offensive glass this year. Tied for second on the team are Jay Pal and Micah Parrish, both of whom have 4.0 rebounds per game.
San Diego State is 36th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 42nd in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. LaMont Butler leads the way here, and he has 1.6 steals per game this year. Further, Micah Parrish and Jaedon LeDee both have over a steal per game this year.
Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win
UNLV comes into the game sitting 72nd in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 76th in the nation in offensive-adjusted efficiency and 86th in adjusted defensive efficiency. UNLV is 216th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 146th in effective field goal percentage this year. Dedan Thomas Jr. comes in leading the way. He comes in with 13.6 points per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field this year. Further, he has 5.2 assists this year. Kalib Boone is next on the team with 12.2 points per game this year. Further, Keylan Boone and Luis Rodriguez both come in with over 11 points per game this year.
UNLV is currently 287th in the nation in rebounding, while sitting 284th in defensive rebounding percentage this year. Rodrguez leads the way here as well. He comes into the game with 6.6 rebounds per game this year. Keylan Boone has also been solid in the rebounding game as well. He comes in with 6.5 rebounds while Jalin Hill has 6.1 rebounds per game.
UNLV is 70th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 126th in opponent effective field goal percentage. UNLV is also pretty solid at holding onto the ball, sitting 91st in the nation in turnovers per game. Further, they are 68th in blocks per game. Rodriguez plays a role here too. He comes in with 1.5 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Kalib Boone has 1.2 steals per game this year while also having 1.7 blocks per game on the season.
Final San Diego State-UNLV Prediction & Pick
While UNLV did win the final meeting between the two schools, this should be a close game. San Diego State struggled down the stretch, only covering once in their last five, and that was against a bad Fresno State team. UNLV covered in five of their last six games, including winning outright as the underdog against San Diego State. This San Diego State-UNLV prediction sees a tight game, decided by under five points. Take UNLV with the points here.
Final San Diego State-UNLV Prediction & Pick: UNLV +2.5 (-105)