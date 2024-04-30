Veteran acumen is quite important to help a young core grow. The Atlanta Falcons are filled with players that have not seen the postseason or have even just experienced as much wins in a season. The youth in this squad also grew. Especially after the draft as they acquired a bunch more players headlined by Michael Penix Jr. But, the most important person that they signed was back in NFL Free Agency. He goes by the name of Kirk Cousins. Jessie Bates III posits that his job might just hold the same responsibility, if not heavier than Raheem Morris.
The quarterback position is usually the extension of the coach. They are the ones who get the signals from the sidelines and explain what's going to happen per snap. Kirk Cousins knows his role all too well after having played for two franchises and landing with the Falcons. There a lot of signal callers out there that produce even greater numbers than the Falcons passed on in NFL Free Agency. Jessie Bates III explains why they are likely to benefit from his intangibles more than anything else, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic.
“His presence alone just being there is next level. The coaches can’t be on the field too much. But, when you have a guy like Coach Kirk Cousins, he can go out there and run a whole script. That presence is something that’s priceless,” he declared.
Jessie Bates III is not at all wrong. Kirk Cousins has still been thriving at 35 years old. He is just a year removed from totaling over 4,500 passing yards with 29 touchdowns. His time with the Vikings did not end as expected because of being sidelined a lot. But, he did help that quarterback room grow before parting ways with the franchise in NFL Free Agency.
Fits right with the Falcons
If there's one thing that Cousins has not had many issues with the past few years, it's his ability to create chemistry with the team. The Falcons are no different. Chris Lindstrom unveils how much their new NFL Free Agency acquisition has been gelling with the team without any problems at all.
“It’s been phenomenal. It feels like he’s been here for years. You hear stories about how great a professional he is, but then when you watch the way the guy works, it’s been remarkable. You couldn’t ask for anything more,” he confirmed about the new Falcons signal caller.
Cousins is going to bring a lot to the Falcons' table. With weapons like Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson, he along with Coach Raheem Morris has the luxury of flexibility when it comes to the schemes they could be able to play. More than the on-field results, his leadership will also help young guys like Michael Penix Jr. to grow. Even Kyle Smith no longer has to worry about what happens on the gridiron in the next half a decade.
“Now we feel really good for five years minimum that we don’t have to worry about that position,” the Falcons general manager added.
Will it all work out?