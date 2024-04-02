The USC basketball program is officially searching for a new head coach. Andy Enfield made it official as he left to become the new head coach for SMU, and now the Trojans' future looks murky with Enfield's departure.
The dominoes are already falling as McDonald's All-American and top recruit Trent Perry announced his decision to decommit and explore other options.
There are a number of candidates for the USC basketball program, and San Diego State's Brian Dutcher has seen his name circulate quite a bit in those rumors. However, Dutcher possibly becoming the new head coach for the Trojans would come with a hefty buyout number, as Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times reported.
‘SDSU’s Brian Dutcher has been mentioned quite a bit the last 24 hours as an option for the USC hoops opening. But important to note Dutcher signed an extension in March that upped his buyout to $10 million (!!)'
That is a massive number for USC to deal with, which likely means Dutcher coming up to Los Angeles is a long shot. As Kartje notes, the buyout for Arkansas' Eric Musselman is around $1 million, a much more manageable number.
Dutcher's resume would certainly be at the top of the charts for any job in the country. Since becoming the head coach for San Diego State prior to the 2017-2018 season following Steve Fisher's retirement, he has a record of 177–58 with 20 or more wins every year. The Aztecs have made the NCAA Tournament five times since he became head coach, and it would've been six if it weren't for the 2020 tournament being canceled due to COVID-19. This includes a Sweet 16 trip and then a national title game appearance last year. But, with a buyout of $10 million, it would be a surprise to see USC fork up that much money to bring Dutcher to the Trojans.
Where does the USC basketball program turn to?
Enfield's departure is a tough blow for the USC basketball program. After two years at Florida Gulf Coast which included the magical Dunk City Sweet 16 run, Enfield came to USC. Since then, he has compiled a 220–146 record, including five NCAA Tournament trips and an Elite Eight appearance.
However, Enfield's team underwhelmed this year with a 14-17 record and just an 8-12 mark in Pac-12 play despite having both Bronny James and Isaiah Collier on the roster along with Boogie Ellis.
With Enfield leaving the USC basketball program for the SMU job, it remains to be seen which direction the Trojans go in. The top candidate on many fronts might be Arkansas coach Eric Musselman. However, the Arkansas AD posted a timely video suggesting that Musselman could be staying with the Razorbacks.
There are plenty of other candidates to examine, including Will Wade, Jamie Dixon, Mark Pope, and plenty of others. The USC basketball head coaching job is easily the biggest opening remaining in this cycle with Louisville and others already being filled. But, Brian Dutcher going from San Diego to LA would be a big price for the Trojans to pay.