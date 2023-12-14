Bobby Wagner shared his perspective on how Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is received by the team.

Bill Belichick is not the only veteran NFL coach who has people wondering if the game has passed him by. A four-game losing streak has raised questions about Pete Carroll in recent weeks, and whether the Seattle Seahawks coach has lost Bobby Wagner and the rest of the team's locker room.

Wagner refuted the idea that the Seahawks have tuned out Carroll to the media on Thursday. “No, I think when you go on a four-game losing streak everybody tries to find something, tries to create the reason, you know,” Wagner countered, courtesy of the Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell.

“Especially people that's not in the locker room,” Wagner continued. “They try to come up with the reason because you try to figure out what is going wrong. So you can name a player, you can name the this, you can do that, you know.

“Winning cures all of that.”

Carroll staying the course

A season that seemed destined to feature postseason football for Carroll's team as taken a nasty turn. A 6-3 record after 10 games has devolved into a 6-7 mark as the Seahawks have dropped games to the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and 49ers again.

With quarterback Geno Smith nursing a groin injury, the team's hopes are dimming. Seattle currently sits on the outside looking in in the NFC playoff picture, one of five teams battling it out for the conference's seventh seed.

Despite the skid, Wagner still sees the same old Carroll, a coach he has played under for more than 10 seasons.

“I think the whole situation is frustrating. Obviously we have a lot of talent that you know we need to find a way to maximize that talent. But he's still his same positive self.”