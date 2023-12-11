Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had no problem mentioning specific players after the loss to the 49ers last Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was openly frustrated with how the team played after they lost to NFC West divisional rival in the San Fransisco 49ers Sunday, 28-16. After that, he even called out and mentioned players on Seattle like Jamal Adams and Julian Love according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune in Seattle.

Subsequently, Carroll said after the game that the plays that the 49ers ran against the Seahawks was “nothing new” and that the Seahawks didn't execute to stop the 49ers offense. Simply, the 72-year old head coach said they practiced to stop the big plays made by San Fransisco like the touchdown to tight end George Kittle and they “didn't do it.”

“We gave it to them. Kittle in short yardage, in a play-action pass, their heavy personnel. He’s been doing that for his whole career,” Carroll said to the media after the game. “There was nothing new about those things. We didn’t execute well enough to stop those opportunities. That’s the stuff we practiced, and we needed to come through and make those plays. We didn’t do it.”

Consequently, he would then appear on a weekly radio show Monday morning to talk about the loss and per Bell, he mentioned the names of Adams and Love as said before. Furthermore, on the broadcast, he said he doesn't mind saying their names.

“I don’t mind mentioning these guys,” Carroll said. “They know.”

In the meantime, the loss puts the Seahawks at 6-7 on the season as they are third in the division behind the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle is on a four-game losing streak as their next opportunity to break it will be against the Philadelphia Eagles next Monday night.