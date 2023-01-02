By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks picked up a huge win in Week 17 against the New York Jets, but they managed to do so despite getting some rather limited contributions from their star wide receiver duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Lockett only ended up playing 29 snaps in this game, but it appears that was due to the fact that Lockett picked up another injury early on in this game.

Lockett had made a spectacular return from a pretty serious hand injury in Week 17, but missed a large stretch of the game with a leg injury. On Monday morning, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll provided an update on Lockett’s newest ailment, saying that Lockett was kicked in the leg and suffered a leg contusion, which is typically a day-to-day injury.

Via Gregg Bell:

“Pete Carroll on Seattle Sports said WR Tyler Lockett ‘got his leg kicked’ in the 2nd qtr of the Seahawks’ win over the Jets. ‘He got a lower-leg contusion…it was really sore during the game.’ Said Lockett ‘made it through the hand thing’ splendidly 13 days after surgery.”

This is a fairly encouraging update for Lockett, as he missed a pretty lengthy stretch of the game despite returning to the field in the fourth quarter. It’s fair to assume that if Lockett is able to play through his current hand injury, then he will be able to tough out this leg contusion with the Seahawks playoff hopes on the line in Week 18. His status will certainly be worth keeping an eye on, but it looks like Lockett has received a positive update on his newest injury here.