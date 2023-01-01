By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks have one thing on their New Year’s resolution for 2023: make it to the playoffs. After starting the year strong, they’ve fallen into a bit of a slump in the last few weeks. Now, they’re set to battle for their playoff hopes against the New York Jets in Week 17. Joining them in their quest is Tyler Lockett, who will be available for the Seahawks in Week 17, per Ian Rapoport.

“#Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett, who has 10 screws and a plate in his left hand after suffering a break, is expected to play after missing just one game, source said.”

Tyler Lockett suffered a gruesome finger injury in December, breaking a bone on his index finger. Despite that injury though, there was initial optimism that the Seahawks WR would be ready to play through the season. Lo and behold, one trip to the operating room later, and Lockett is back and ready to go for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks will need every part of their offense to run on all cylinders against the Jets. Their defense has been rather underwhelming all season long. Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett, and the rest of the offense will need to make sure that they can consistently put points on the board against a surprisingly stout Jets defense.

Seattle was not supposed to be here at this point in the season. After trading away Russell Wilson in the offseason, many expected them to be a team fighting for a high draft pick. Instead, the Seahawks are fighting for a playoff berth in the penultimate game of their season.