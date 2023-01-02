By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Quarterback Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New York Jets 23-6 in Week 17. The loss eliminated the Jets from playoff contention. The Seahawks win not only kept Seattle’s playoff hopes alive, but earned Smith a cool $1 million.

In the win, Smith completed 18-of-29 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He has now thrown for 4,069 yards on the season. Smith has now hit a contract incentive, for reaching 4,000 passing yards that awards him $1 million. As ESPN’s Brady Henderson points out Smith became the second QB in Seahawks’ history, alongside Russell Wilson to throw for 4,000+ yards in a season.

Alongside his 4,069 yards, Smith has also thrown for 27 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. His 70.7% completion percentage led the league heading into Week 17.

In 2022, Geno Smith is by far having the best season of his career. He already has his career-high in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Smith also has his career high in rushing yards with 297.

All of this came after Smith was pressed into a starting role following Seattle’s trade of Wilson. At age 32, Smith has revitalized his career and proven he can be an NFL quarterback.

The Jets saw their record drop to 7-9 which eliminates them from the playoffs. The Seahawks, on the other hand, are now 8-8 on the year. They are still in the Wild Card hunt and have a chance to reach the postseason.

After Smith was named the Seahawks starting quarterback, no one expected him to succeed. However, Smith has proven the haters wrong and has made some extra bank in the process.