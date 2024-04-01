Shakira recently shared her and her sons' review of Barbie. And it wasn't exactly a glowing review, but definitely an insightful one.
In an interview with Allure, the performer was asked about watching the Margot Robbie award-winning feature.
“I watched it, yeah,” she admitted.
“My sons absolutely hated it,” the singer added. “They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent.”
Shakira went on to elaborate a bit on why her and her boys felt that way.
“I want 'em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women,” she continued. “I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide. I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our feminity.”
Additionally, she said, “I think that men have a purpose in society, and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost.”
It sounds like she had mixed emotions about the movie from her part. However, her kids might not be watching a sequel soon (if there is one).
Shakira's latest music
Beyond talking about Barbie, the artist dropped Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53. It's a collaboration with Bizarrap, who's an Argentinean producer and DJ. It's an ode to her personal life that's been shaken recently.
In parts of the album, she sings, “A she-wolf like me ain't for dudes like you/I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you.”
It's about her longtime love, Gerard Piqué, who cheated on her with the singer's friend and trainer, Hola! reports. Due to being unfaithful, they announced their separation in June 2022. The song is about Clara Chia, the woman involved.
She even hired a detective to follow Piqué to take photos of him with Chia, Marca reported.
Moving on with the scandal, she's back with her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry). Regarding the new record, she said, “I want to make this music to build bridges, to empower people, to help women discover their own strengths.”
She added, “In the past, when women went through a difficult situation, they were expected to mind their manners, to hide the pain, to cry in silence. That's over.”
In the Allure interview, the singer opened up about how her looks aren't everything regarding her success.
“I didn't think beauty was my forte,” she said. “I thought it was just one more thing that I could exploit.”
The Hips Don't Lie singer is still striking a pose at age 47. Though looks aren't everything, her unique look and dance moves have helped push her music along.
It makes you wonder if Shakira would've had a tune in the Barbie movie soundtrack if maybe her sons would have enjoyed it more. Either way, it's good to see the singer bouncing back after all the mess of her cheating ex.