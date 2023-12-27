Shakira's hometown just revealed how much love they have for her

Shakira, the Grammy-winning artist, is basking in the glow of a special honor bestowed upon her in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, People reports. The 46-year-old shared an Instagram announcement revealing the unveiling of a remarkable bronze statue crafted by artist Yino Márques, capturing her iconic “Hips Don't Lie” dance move from her 2005 music video.

The songstress posted a series of images on Instagram, showcasing her family celebrating the momentous occasion at the site of the 21-foot-tall statue. The first photo, featuring her parents William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado, coincided with her mother's birthday. Shakira expressed her joy at sharing this moment with her parents, particularly her mother, in the caption, stating, “It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially my mother on her birthday. ❤️ ❤️”

The photo series also captured her family alongside the Mayor of Barranquilla and highlighted the statue’s dedication. Overwhelmed by the emotional significance of the event, Shakira shared her sentiment in the caption, acknowledging the dedication that recounted her life's journey and praised her immense impact on the world of music.

The dedication honored Shakira's multifaceted talents, acknowledging her as a composer, acknowledging her undeniably unique talent, and emphasizing her voice's ability to move masses. Furthermore, the plaque at the statue's base lauds the artist for her “hips that do not lie,” recognizing her exceptional musicality and global influence.

Notably, the tribute extends beyond her musical prowess, acknowledging her philanthropy through the foundation she established, “Pies Descalzos” (“Bare Feet”), dedicated to early childhood development.

The unveiling of this statue stands as a heartfelt tribute to Shakira's enduring legacy and contributions, symbolizing her profound impact both in the realm of music and humanitarian efforts.