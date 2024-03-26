Shakira didn't hold back on how she feels to be creating music again after her high-profile split with husband Gerard Piqué. During her Monday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Shakira said since her divorce she felt “free” to make her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, her first studio release in seven years.
The Columbian musical icon and Piqué broke up in 2022 after 11 years together. They share sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.
Now Shakira is moving on by getting back to her musical roots with the release this week of her twelfth studio album, and first since 2017's El Dorado. The title of her new album is Spanish for “Women no longer cry.”
“I've been putting out music here and there but it was really hard for me to put together a body of work,” Shakira explains of the delay in putting out this new album.
“I didn't have time. It was the husband-factor. Now I'm husband-less,” Shakira explained. Then, just to hit the point a little harder, she added, “Yeah, the husband was dragging me down. Now I'm free. Now I can actually work.”
If Shakira sounds like a woman scorned, that may be due to the infidelity rumors swirling around her ex, the former soccer star Gerard Piqué — who sparked up a relationship with Clara Chia Marti soon after he and Shakira broke up.
Regarding the meaning behind the title of her new album, Shakira added in her interview with Fallon, “It's men's turn now. For too long we have been sent to cry with a script in our hands and without an end just because we are women. We have to conceal our pain in front of our kids, in front of society.”
“We have to heal in a certain way,” she added. “And I don't think anyone is supposed to tell us how to heal. No one is supposed to tell a She-wolf how to lick her wounds.”
Fallon then showed his viewers the emerald, ruby, diamond and sapphire vinyl covers that the 16-track album will be available in. “I was raw. I was dealing with a lot of stuff. I felt at times with a knife between my teeth,” Shakira elaborated. “I was picking up the pieces of myself from the floor. I was trying to rebuild myself. Music was the glue.”
Shakira continued that she was “transforming pain and anger and frustration” into “creativity, productivity, strength and resilience” as she created the new tracks.
“The resilience of a diamond, you know?” Shakira explained. “So that's why I picked the metaphor of the precious stones, because of the resilience that us women have today when we have to face adversity.”
Sounds like Shakira's Spanish-language release, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, is at least part revenge album after a messy breakup with Gerard Piqué. We already knew her hips don't lie, but sounds like the rest of Shakira isn't holding back either now that she's back on the top of her creative game with a new release.