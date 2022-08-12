She-Hulk: Daredevil’s return headlines 3 big reasons why fans will love this Marvel series

Just this year, Marvel premiered two new characters on Disney Plus with their own shows – Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. In the coming days, fans will get to see a third one, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which chronicles the adventures of Jennifer Walters as she becomes a hero in her own right. While the focus will certainly be on Tatiana Maslany’s character, there are other elements of the show that will definitely make any Marvel Cinematic Universe fan happy, primarily the return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. We take a look down below at why this show is going to be good.

3 reasons why Marvel fans will love She-Hulk

3. There’ll be more Hulk in it

When looking at the original Avengers, it seems everyone but the Hulk has his or her own project. Even Hawkeye got his own series and Black Widow received a proper MCU film after Endgame. That’s why it’s such a shame that Mark Ruffalo’s character still doesn’t have a movie or series to call his own, even with the rich source material to be found in the comics.

Mark Ruffalo will be portraying Bruce Banner/Hulk for the 10th time in #SheHulk! pic.twitter.com/mGfYnSRddL — MCU Report (@MCUReport) May 18, 2022

But while that may be the case now, fans should still be glad that the OG Avenger will still play a major role in She-Hulk series. As seen in the trailers, the Hulk will train his cousin to master her newfound abilities and what it is to live life as a Gamma-radiated person. Plus, the Abomination is also making an appearance here, which ties up to Edward Norton’s version of the character in the 2008 Incredible Hulk film. With these elements up ahead, it’s safe to say that those who are missing the Jade Giant will get their fill here, courtesy of Marvel’s latest series.

2. She-Hulk is going to be bonkers funny

As compared to Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, MCU series that premiered this year, She-Hulk is going to focus more on its comedy. Even when placed against the likes of WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye, this upcoming show is still going to be ahead when it comes to the laughs.

This aspect of the show, of course, isn’t unprecedented at all. In the comics, there have been various runs by different teams that chose to make this character a funny one. Similar to Deadpool and how he is portrayed in the source material and films, She-Hulk is going to consistently break the fourth wall and talk to the audience herself, as evidenced by some parts of the trailer. Take that element and add it to Maslany’s portrayal of the heroine, her interactions with ordinary citizens and super-powered individuals, and the premise of the show itself, and fans will get to see the first comedy-centric project in the MCU.

1. The MCU debut of Daredevil

Along with the Hulk and the comedic elements of the show, Marvel fans will likely catch She-Hulk because of Daredevil. With Cox’s return confirmed to be on this show, it’s expected that there’ll be a huge turnout for that specific episode.

First look at Charlie Cox as Daredevil in #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/PpayurChLO — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 6, 2022

Rightfully so because Daredevil has always been one of Marvel’s best characters, especially after three impressive seasons on Netflix. After making a short appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans will finally get to see the hero in his red and gold costume, the original colorway used in his first appearance in the comics. And while details of his story on She-Hulk are currently few at the moment, it’ll be worth waiting for when he finally makes his debut in the coming weeks.

MCU fans don’t need to wait that long to catch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus. It’s going to come out in less than a week, ending the drought after Ms. Marvel ended last month. And when it does, expect the reasons shown above to make this Marvel project a good one.