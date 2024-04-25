It's unclear if Sam Raimi will ever get a chance to make Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire. However, if he does, the Evil Dead director has ideas in mind.
Speaking to The Wrap at the US premiere of Boy Kills World, Raimi discussed the potential Marvel project. Nothing is confirmed, but he certainly has ideas for if/when Spider-Man 4 is made.
“I think if we were to make a fourth Spider-Man film, we'd probably have to figure out the journey that Tobey Maguire's character would be going on and what obstacles he had to overcome to achieve that growth, personally,” he said. “And I hope that the villain would be chosen based on a representation of that obstacle.”
The journalist then asked if he'd thought about who that villain would be. “I haven't, because I'd have to know what the next thing that character has to learn,” Raimi revealed. “I'd have to talk to Tobey and the writers and really figure out what his personal growth for this episode would be.”
At the end of the day, none of this will happen if Raimi and Marvel don't come together. After directing a trilogy of Spider-Man films for Sony, he returned to Marvel to direct the MCU's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Wrap asked Raimi if there was a future between the parties, and he sounded open to anything.
“I don't have any plans, but I would love it!” he said.
Sam Raimi and Spider-Man
After directing the highly successful Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man trilogy, Raimi disappeared from the genre. Sony would reboot the series with Marc Webb and Andrew Garfield playing the web-slinger in 2012.
However, since 2016, Spider-Man has been a part of the MCU. Tom Holland was introduced in Captain America: Civil War. Holland has subsequently led three solo films, with Far from Home and No Way Home both grossing over $1 billion at the box office.
It has been over a decade since Raimi's Spider-Man 3 came out. While star Thomas Haden Church has fueled rumors of a fourth film happening, Sony hasn't announced a Spider-Man 4. If nothing else, at least Maguire got to return to the role in No Way Home, teaming up with Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.
Sam Raimi is known for creating the Evil Dead franchise. He wrote and directed the inaugural film in 1981. Several sequels and spin-offs have been made in the subsequent years. Raimi has also directed A Simple Plan, For the Love of the Game, and Oz the Great and Powerful.
In 2022, Raimi made his triumphant return to the superhero genre. He directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel was a huge financial hit, something the MCU has been searching for since, grossing over $950 million at the box office.