Khamzat Chimaev defeated Kamaru Usman in the middleweight event at UFC 294 on October 21st. The majority decision victory did not come without a cost though. Chimaev suffered a gruesome hand injury that has now come to light.

Chimaev battled through a ligament tear in his UFC 294 win

Chimaev tore a ligament in his right hand during the fight, per ESPN. Although, it was not much of a surprise to him. After the fight, the mixed martial artist told reporters he believed he broke his hand during the matchup. Yet, he was still able to come away with the win.

The 29-year-old stayed undefeated (13-0) with his win against Kamaru Usman. His successful showing gives him the opportunity to contend for the UFC middleweight title against Sean Strickland, who has a record of 28-5.

Strickland recently won the title against Israel Adesanya in September. The current champion accepts Chimaev's challenge but does not believe he deserves to contend.

“He doesn't deserve it. Give it to him. He sells a lot of fights. I'll go fight the man for five rounds. But no, he has not earned it. Getting a decision over a welterweight off the couch does not earn it,” Strickland said via UFC Fight Pass.

Regardless, Khamzat Chimaev will be one tough opponent to take down given he does not let torn ligaments in his hand stop him from fighting. Nevertheless, gruesome injuries are a part of the sport.

Hopefully, Chimaev will be fully healed by the time he takes on Strickland in the Welterweight Championship.