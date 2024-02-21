A potential blockbuster UFC showdown between Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev is making waves after being leaked on a Saudi ticket website

A potential blockbuster UFC showdown between Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev is making waves after being leaked on a Saudi ticket website, possibly headlining the UFC's inaugural event in Saudi Arabia, reported by Independent. The fight was initially slated for March, but a rescheduled date of June 22 has stirred speculation about its inclusion in the Saudi card, despite earlier reports of dissatisfaction among Saudi officials with proposed fight quality, a claim UFC president Dana White has refuted.

The leak occurred on the Kingdom Arena ticket website, which, while being labeled as “not an official site” by the UFC, insists on selling only authentic tickets. This has fueled anticipation among fans for a showdown that's been on their radar since Chimaev's impressive UFC debut in 2020. The Russian-born fighter boasts an undefeated record of 13-0, with notable wins, including a victory over former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in his middleweight debut last October.

Adesanya, a Nigerian-born New Zealander and former middleweight champion, seeks redemption after a surprising loss to Sean Strickland in September 2023, marking his first defense defeat in his second reign. This potential clash promises to be a highlight of the UFC's calendar, with both fighters known for their electrifying performances and the longstanding anticipation among fans for this matchup.

As the UFC community eagerly awaits official confirmation, the leaked information has sparked discussions about the outcome and the potential impact on the Middle East's growing presence in the world of mixed martial arts. The Israel Adesanya vs. Khamzat Chimaev bout could be a pivotal moment in the sport, adding another chapter to the narrative of these two dynamic fighters.

UPDATE: Since the announcement, Dana White reacted to the leaked news, and called it “Total B*llshit”. The fight seems to be only a rumor for now.