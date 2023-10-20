UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has the biggest test of his young career just a day away when he'll step into the UFC 294 Co-Main Event to square off against the division's longest reigning champion, Kamaru Usman. The two are slated to fight after an injury forced Paulo Costa to pull out of the fight. Now, Chimaev has the opportunity to place himself firmly in the driver's seat of an upcoming title shot. Follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

Chimaev will make his seventh walk to the UFC octagon when he faces Kamaru Usman at UFC 294. Up until this point, he's had six fights in the UFC and has been able to stay undefeated, ultimately earning his spot in this fight. Each fighter enters the UFC signing a deal for “X” amount of months, or “X” amount of fights. With six fights behind him already, Khamzat Chimaev just recently signed another massive contract to exclusively stay with the UFC.

While the contract itself is not much of a surprise, the news comes less than a day out from Chimaev's most important fight of his life. If he's able to beat Kamaru Usman and eventually capture the Welterweight title, he'll be under contract to defend his belt several times in the process. Clearly the UFC sees the massive star potential Chimaev has already gathered and they believe they can propel him into being their next superstar.

Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) inks a new long term deal with the UFC, a few days ahead of his middleweight fight against Kamaru Usman. Signed the new deal on Tuesday of this week. https://t.co/0szUxbz1Q8 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 20, 2023

ESPN's Brett Okamoto first reported the news and while specific details of the contract have not been disclosed, the words “long-term” makes this seem like he's inking a massive contract in the process. The one clear detail is that Chimaev will exclusively be able to fight under the UFC banner. Since the UFC has dealt with even numbers like six for previous fighter contracts, it's apparent that this fight may be under Khamzat's new contract considering he signed it before this fight. There's no telling how much he'll be making, but rumors and reports have showed an estimated $3 million per fight if we're going based off of Chimaev's 7 fight/$20 Million plan he mentioned to reporter Nina Drama in a recent interview.

What do you think about Khamzat's new deal? Will he be King of the Welterweights for the next few years?