Find out when the PC business simulation game SimAirport’s release date will be for the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X.

SimAirport XBox One and Xbox Series X Release Date: February 24, 2023

Business management simulation game SimAirport arrives on Xbox consoles on February 24, 2023. Formerly available on PC through Steam, the game is ported to the Xbox consoles for business sim fans to enjoy on their console. SimAirport is developed by LVGameDev LLC and produced and published by Ultimate Games S.A. On Steam, the game has a 79% Mostly Positive rating.

Featuring simple top-down 2D graphics similar to Prison Architect and Rimworld to give players just the right amount of information to get their business running, SimAirport is an economic strategy game focused on expanding and managing an airport.

In SimAirport, the player needs to provide comprehensive care for a wide variety of airport operations. At first, they’re given an empty space that has yet to be filled with proper structures. Construction of the first few buildings is just the beginning, as SimAirport requires tackling a whole range of different issues related to staff management, infrastructure maintenance, logistics, contracting airlines, and more. To top it off, the player needs to constantly consider their finances.

“It’s an interesting option for fans of both aviation and economic strategy games. It starts with the basics, such as constructing a terminal and designating the first runway, but of course, that’s only the beginning. In fact, SimAirport is very exhaustive in its approach to the aviation business, so it can provide hours of entertainment,” says the Ultimate Games S.A. COO Rafał Jelonek.

SimAirport features two game modes: Career mode involves the challenge of creating a large and efficient international air hub with strictly limited resources and set conditions. Sandbox mode, by contrast, gives the player complete freedom with no restrictions.