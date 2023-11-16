Danny Green drops an intriguing hint on a potential reunion with the Sixers following his release from the team.

The Philadelphia 76ers recently parted ways with veteran guard Danny Green, but there seems to be a potential for him and the Sixers to reunite.

“I root for my friends on the team that I left, I still want to see them do well,” Green said of the Sixers when he recently made an appearance on Run It Back.

“With Philly, I'm still rooting for them because I think there's an opportunity for me to end up back there, hopefully in the near future.”

"I root for my friends on the team that I left, I still want to see them do well."@DGreen_14 is still rooting for his former teammates on the Sixers. 📺: https://t.co/qYBPWhYgh7 pic.twitter.com/hyhsTufINI — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 15, 2023

Green was released by the Sixers on Tuesday amid the team's blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers that saw Philadelphia send James Harden to the Pacific division club and acquire Robert Covington, Marcus Morris, KJ Martin, and Nicolas Batum in the process. The Sixers also sent PJ Tucker and former Gonzaga Bulldogs star Filip Petrusev to LA in the same transaction.

Green signed a one-year deal worth $3.2 million with the Sixers last September and only appeared in a total of two games for the team, totaling just zero points, two rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 18 minutes of action.

At 36 years old, Green's best days are behind him, but he can still be a valuable locker room presence for a team like the Sixers, who are considered among the chief contenders for the NBA title this season despite parting ways with Harden.

Philadelphia has won eight of its first 10 games in the 2023-24 NBA season, with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey joining forces in leading the squad.