A little over a month after re-joining the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, Danny Green now finds himself without a team. That is after the Sixers needed to waive him to make room for the players they are getting in the James Harden trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Late on Monday evening, the Sixers and Clippers agreed on a deal to send Harden to LA in exchange for Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington and KJ Martin, as well as a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks and a pick swap. Philly also traded away PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev to complete the seven-player deal.

With four players coming back to the Sixers, though, they had to release someone on their roster to make the deal happen. Unfortunately for Green, he ends up being the trade casualty, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who initially broke the news as well.

“The 76ers are waiving veteran guard Danny Green, sources tell ESPN. Philadelphia needed the roster spot to complete the trade with the Clippers,” Woj reported.

When Danny Green returned to the Sixers, there were high hopes that he could provide some timely and big-stage shooting for Philly, as well as veteran leadership. His playoff and championship experiences have also been largely seen as potential key factors for the team in their bid to contend for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Unfortunately for Green, Philly didn't have much of a choice but to waive him. In the two games he has played so far for the Sixers, the three-time champion has averaged just nine minutes per contest and just half a point.

It remains to be seen what's next for Green, but as a 15-year veteran in the NBA, he definitely understands the business side of the league.