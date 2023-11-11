With Tyrese Maxey having a breakout year, many couldn't help but look back at the James Harden trade and how it has helped the Sixers guard.

Tyrese Maxey has been sensational for the Philadelphia 76ers to start the 2023-24 season, so much so that Philly fans couldn't help but mock James Harden and emphasize they aren't missing him at all with the youngster having a breakout campaign.

On Friday in the Sixers' NBA In-Season Tournament showdown with the Detroit Pistons, Maxey exploded for 29 points, six rebounds and 11 assists to help propel Philly to the 114-106 victory. Maxey shot 9-of-19 in the game and had three steals and one block in an all-around effort for the team.

While it was Joel Embiid who starred for the Sixers with a monster double-double of 33 points and 16 rebounds, Maxey's impact on the win couldn't be denied.

After the victory, Philly fans were buzzing as they talked about Maxey's big season and how Harden's trade demand actually benefitted the young guard.

“James Harden getting traded was the best thing for Tyrese Maxey,” a fan noted. Another supporter had similar sentiments, saying: “Tyrese Maxey was the biggest winner of the James Harden trade.”

Others simply trolled Harden, highlighting he was the problem for Philly all along.

“So James Harden and his ‘system' were the problem all along huh?” a commenter added. Another one said, “Who tf is James Harden when we got Tyrese Maxey.”

A fifth supporter shared, “Tyrese Maxey is better than James Harden.” Another Sixers faithful furthered, “Tyrese Maxey is ridiculous & thank God James Harden is out of his way!”

With the Sixers thriving with the Embiid-Maxey pairing, and Harden struggling to start his career with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Philly fan base has every reason to be happy about their current situation after all the drama they had to endure during the offseason.

It remains to be seen if Maxey can maintain his hot start throughout the season, but he's definitely trending in the right direction.