The Philadelphia 76ers are wasting no time in replacing recently fired coach Doc Rivers. A handful of big names have already been liked to the Sixers as their new head honcho, and at this point, former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has reportedly taken a significant step toward securing the job.

According to Sixers team insider John Clark of NBCS Philadelphia, Vogel has already interviewed with Philly’s front office ahead of potentially taking over the helm as Doc Rivers’ successor:

The Philadelphia 76ers have interviewed Frank Vogel for their head coaching position, per @JClarkNBCS. Vogel led the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 NBA Championship. pic.twitter.com/MActi4nS3U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2023

At this point, however, Frank Vogel is not yet a lock as Philly’s next head coach. He’s obviously one of the frontrunners, but according to reports, the same is the case for ex-Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. Monty Williams and Mike Budenholzer have both also been mentioned as potential candidates for the Sixers. There’s obviously no shortage of big-name candidates on the market, and it seems clear that the Sixers front office is doing its due diligence here.

The last time we saw Frank Vogel in the NBA was during the 2021-22 season with the Lakers. After leading LeBron James and the Lakers to a title in 2020, Vogel spent two more years as LA’s head coach before the team decided to move on from him.

Being that he is a one-time NBA champion coach, there’s no denying that Frank Vogel has the cache to sit at the helm in Philadelphia. It’s no easy task coaching Joel Embiid and James Harden, and Vogel will definitely have his hands full if he ends up landing the high-profile job.