Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Phoenix Suns are on the hunt for a new head coach after firing Monty Williams following their second-round exit against the Denver Nuggets. While their search has been rather quiet thus far, former Philadelphia 76ers boss Doc Rivers is expected to be one that Matt Ishbia and the front office considers for the job.

Via Jake Fischer:

“Phoenix’s attempt to replace Monty Williams has been the quietest of the league’s undetermined coaching situations, although former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers is expected to receive consideration from the Suns’ new regime under owner Mat Ishbia, sources said.”

There is a plethora of quality HCs available right now. Rivers, who was just let go by the Sixers, is among them, along with Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel, and Mike Budenholzer. All of them have championship resumes.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rivers spent three seasons in Philly, taking them to the conference semifinals each and every year but failing to get past that stage. He’s been around for a hot minute, having won a championship with the Boston Celtics and also enjoying a successful spell with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Suns have no shortage of options, with Nurse also said to be on their radar. Kevin Durant is reportedly a fan of the ex-Toronto Raptors coach.

Rivers could very well be one of the best candidates, though. He has experience coaching superstars in Boston, LA, and Philly. Plus, Rivers knows what it takes to win in this league.

It will be very interesting to see if they pursue the 61-year-old.