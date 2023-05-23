Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Philadelphia 76ers started the 2023 offseason by firing head coach Doc Rivers. It was a move that the Sixers felt was necessary after three straight seasons of postseason disappointment. Now, the search for a new leader is underway.

The Sixers have started interviewing their candidates for the job, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand are leading the charge of combing through a group of candidates headlined by Nick Nurse, Mike Budenholzer and Monty Williams.

While Fischer reports that there isn’t a frontrunner as of yet, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix believes that the Sixers will go hard to get Nurse, who is a finalist for the Milwaukee Bucks’ coaching search along with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin. One person who may help the Sixers get their (supposed) first choice is Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I think that Griffin is gonna get the Milwaukee job because Giannis wants him,” Gambadoro said at the 13:05 mark of his show. “There’s like a butting of the heads in Milwaukee, from what I’m being told, because you’ve got the owner, you’ve got the GM, you’ve got Giannis. They wanna keep Giannis and they wanna keep Giannis happy. Adrian Griffin is his choice. That’s who he wants. Now, I have heard that there’s a good chance that Philly is gonna make a play for Nurse, that Philly’s gonna want Nurse.”

Nurse, who was the first coach to reportedly meet with Sixers brass, is a candidate for the Phoenix Suns’ opening, too, while Budenholzer is not expected to be considered. The Sixers have to figure out which coach can best lead the roster, which they hope will have James Harden on it.