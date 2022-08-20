Sky, Candace Parker set WNBA record in playoff victory over Liberty

The Chicago Sky obliterated the New York Liberty by a final score of 100-62 on Saturday. Candace Parker and the Sky set a new WNBA record in the lop-sided affair, as their 38-point margin of victory is the largest of all-time in the league, per Bleacher Report.

The win was crucial for the Sky who dropped Game 1 against the Liberty. Chicago has championship aspirations and this win will give them plenty of motivation moving forward.

Candace Parker finished with 12 points on 5-10 shooting from the field. She added 12 rebounds to give her an impressive double-double.

Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 20 points on 8-16 shooting. Her efficiency from the field made it seem as if she was in control of the tempo all game long. Copper’s performance was even more jaw-dropping considering her status was uncertain going into the game.

Courtney Vandersloot added 16 points on 7-10 shooting and 9 rebounds.

The Sky shot over 51 percent from the field on the day. They also went a perfect 14-14 from the free throw line. Chicago did not waste any opportunities in this affair.

The Sky, who are the WNBA defending champions, have a tremendous chance of repeating this year. Their roster is loaded with talent from top to bottom. Candace Parker draws the majority of headlines based on her immense popularity. But Kahleah Copper is emerging as a true superstar capable of leading a team to victory. She made a name for herself last year by winning the WNBA Finals MVP. And she can continue to pad her resume with more strong showings during the 2022 postseason.

The Sky will aim to take care of business against the Liberty in New York on Tuesday.