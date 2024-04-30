When Jack Perry, the Young Bucks, and the rest of the new Elite decided to turn their fire on Tony Khan in one of the most buzz-worthy moments in AEW history, it effectively changed the face of AEW forever.
Suddenly, TK's neck brace was the talk of the NFL Draft, with the CEO using his platform to compare WWE to Harvey Weinstein, to film a documentary for the NFL, and to offer to auction off the protective device for St. Jude, all the while remaining viral on social media for seemingly the entire weekend.
And yet, while most fans celebrated TK for using Dynamite to make a viral moment that held up the confines of Kayfabe, one person who was decidedly against the angle was Kevin Nash, who took to his Kliq This podcast to absolutely trash the entire promotion for what he considered a dumb angle.
“It’s so bad I just don’t see what it does, unless Tony comes back and fires the executive vice presidents for attacking him. He got rid of Punk. You can’t have a storyline, a couple weeks earlier, they showed the Punk/Perry altercation, which was nothing. That was enough to get rid of [Punk]. So they show that, it was really a bad call. Then you tangle the Bucks in that, their psychology being that they couldn’t win at Wembley because they were so upset over this display of just absolute, barbaric violence backstage before their match. To turn around and have Perry come back in, who was part of the vicious beatdown from CM Punk, and to have him attack the owner in the ring, with a padded microphone, I mean, I haven’t seen somebody go down that hard since Oswald,” Kevin Nash explained via Fightful.
“I mean, little did I know that Jack Perry was a Dallas nightclub owner. [laughs] Then you have the Bucks come down, and they do the incredible piledriver. He couldn’t have been, if he was a skin tag on the f**king Young Buck, he would be [less attached], it was unbelievable. At what point does this become, why would you do this because you were just saying how upset you were over Punk doing this. Now, the only thing that Tony has is he has to fire them all. Where are they going?”
Now granted, should fans really be surprised to see Nash taking shots at AEW? Nope, at this point, the former Big Daddy Cool Diesel is about as WWE as a podcaster can be without producing an official show for the promotion like The Bump. Still, it's interesting to learn his perspective nonetheless, as sometimes he does surprise fans and say something complimentary, like his endorsement of Will Ospreay as the next AEW World Champion at All In 2024.
Tony Khan is proud of AEW's positive coverage at the NFL Draft.
While Kevin Nash didn't like Tony Khan's angle with The Elite on AEW Dynamite, the CEO of AEW absolutely did, as he believes the segment helped to get the promotion in front of a ton of new eyes, as he explained to Mojo Rawley in an interview with TMZ Sports.
“I'm glad that it was so much attention for AEW. It's a really exciting time for the company. A lot of people have been introduced to AEW this week, and I know that we had a great audience for our show on Saturday,” Tony Khan explained via Fightful.
“We got tons of coverage for AEW, and I think it is important to say that I think AEW is the best wrestling company in the world in many ways. I think that we have the best wrestlers, the best matches, we've been putting on the best shows. I think the best pay-per-view events this year have been the two AEW events. There are so many great things that have happened in AEW this year, and I'll hold our track record up on anything, whether it's the quality of the shows, the safety, the travel, the hotels. Everything we do, in and out of the ring, I think AEW is the very best.”
You've got to give it up to TK; while the initial idea of having The Elite turn on him in a vicious attack drew all sorts of different reactions from around the internet wrestling community, when it turned out the angle was part of a massive publicity stunt centered around the NFL Draft, the decision rapidly started to age like fine wine, with everyone save a few notable, 6-foot-10 former WWE Champions celebrating the call from AEW. In the end, that's a win.