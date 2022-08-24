Soul Hackers 2 Release Date: Gameplay, Story, Trailer, and Details

The latest JRPG coming out of Atlus comes out this month. Check out all of the details you need to know about Soul Hackers 2 in this article, including the release date, story, gameplay, and trailer.

Soul Hackers 2 Release Date: August 26, 2022

Soul Hackers 2 is coming out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, on August 26, 2022. Surprisingly, the game is not announced for the Nintendo Switch. The game comes out a day earlier in Japan on August 25, 2022.

Soul Hackers 2 is the latest in the multitude of Shin Megami Tensei titles and the fifth installment in the Devil Summoner series. It comes out just in time for the 25th-anniversary celebration of Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, which was originally released way back in 1997, which itself was later ported to the PlayStation in 1999 and remastered in 2012 for the Nintendo 3DS.

Soul Hackers 2 Story

Soul Hackers 2 is set in the 21st century in a neon-lit cyberpunk Japan. There is a war between the Yatagarasu and the Phantom Society, two opposing factions of Devil Summoners. The story follows closely two supernatural beings named Ringo and Figue. They are agents of Aions, digital hive minds that have evolved into sentience. In this game, you will be investigating the end of the world as Ringo, trying to save humanity from an upcoming apocalypse.

Similar to previous Devil Summoner games, experience from previous Devil Summoner games would help players appreciate the setting and the game better, but is not a required assignment to appreciate Soul Hackers 2 entirely.

Soul Hackers 2 Gameplay

Similar to most Shin Megami Tensei games, Soul Hackers 2 gameplay revolves around finding and befriending demons who can help you in turn-based JRPG battles. These demons can be recruited from fights or fused from allied demons in your party. Players will be able to unlock the full potential of their demons as their character grows in levels as well as when their demons level up in battle. Furthermore, a social aspect also exists in the game, allowing players to build relationships with their teammates to strengthen their bonds and make them more powerful in battle.