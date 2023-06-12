The Persona 3 Remake, officially titled Persona 3 Reload, is coming to modern platforms soon. Read ahead for the Persona 3 Reload Release Date and more.

Persona 3 Reload Release Date: Early 2024

“Your story begins again. Memento Mori. 🌙”

After the trailer and release date were let slip accidentally, the Xbox Showcase last June 2023 officially revealed the release date for Persona 3 Reload: Early 2024.

The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Persona 3 Reload is described as “a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.” Rumors of this game's existence floated around for a long time but were mostly shunned as fake until the fire was stoked by a snippet of the game's supposed trailer leaked a few months ago. Prior to its debut in the Xbox Showcase, the official ATLUS accounts posted the trailer a few days early which also contained the release date. The posts were quickly taken down, but not before it was reposted and spread throughout the community.

Persona 3 Reload Gameplay

Persona 3 Reload stays faithful to the original 2007 version as well as other games in the Persona series, being a dungeon-crawling JRPG with social elements. The trailer showed a glimpse of the world exploration, which will also be kept close to the original where the areas are divvied up into small, explorable regions. A preview of the battle was also shown, retaining its turn-based combat with various skills being available through each character's Persona. Equipment also exists, which can be acquired through various different means including the in-game shop.

Persona 3 Reload Story

Persona 3 Reload follows the story of SEES, or the Special Extracurricular Execution Squad, and the other club members at Gekkoukan High School. Members of SEES, including the newly inducted protagonist, have the power to wield Personas which allow them to explore a mysterious tower called Tartarus.

They make their way through the tower during the Dark Hour, a secret hour that only a handful of people are aware of while the rest of the people stay oblivious.

During an interview with IGN, Persona 3 Reload producer Ryota Niitsuma and chief director Kazuhisa Wada confirmed that P3R will be a genuine recreation of the Persona 3 experience and will therefore not include content from other versions of the game, namely Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable. This resulted in the dismay of the community, as it meant that the story will be “incomplete” and that the female protagonist will also be unavailable.