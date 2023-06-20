Sonic Origins Plus is coming out in just a few days, but Sega isn't leaving fans alone with just a remixed re-release for this year. Instead, Sega revealed Sonic Superstars during the Summer Game Fest earlier this month, giving long-time Sonic fans a mouth-watering prospect that they'll not have to wait long to get their hands on. Here's everything you need to know about Sonic Superstars, including all of the details we know so far, its release date, gameplay, story, trailers, and more.

What is Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars is a 2.5D side-scrolling platformer featuring everyone's favorite blue hedgehog, Sonic. It is similar to many of the Sonic platforming games that were released for the Sega Genesis back in the 90s. It features fully-rendered 3D environments to complement its 2.5D levels. The game is developed by Arzest, a studio that was founded by Sonic co-creator Naoto Ohshima, with Takashi Iizuka of Sonic Team serving as a producer, and Sega as the publisher. Sonic Team originally wanted to make a follow-up title to their 2017 title Sonic Mania, but it never came to light. So, they instead started to work on Sonic Superstars alongside Arzest. Sonic Superstars is Iizuka's way to continue creating classic-feeling Sonic games while modernizing them so that they can be developed alongside Sonic Team's more novel titles, such as the 3D game Sonic Frontiers.

Story

Sonic Superstars takes place in the North Star Islands, where the villain Doctor Eggman, his sidekick Fang the Sniper, and a new villain called Trip have been corrupting and taking over zones once again, turning animals hostage to turn them into Badniks. Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose now have to harness the Chaos Emeralds and use their Emerald Powers to stop Doctor Robotnik's evil plans. Fight against the Badniks and rescue the innocent animals to foil Doctor Eggman's quest!

Gameplay

Sonic Team and Arzest made sure that Sonic Superstars will have the classic feel of a Sonic game to it. Hence, the game features 2D levels, split into two acts, with bosses, special stages, and collectibles found throughout. Four playable characters can be used in the game. Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose can dash, roll, fly, glide, climb, or double jump their way across these levels. Secret levels include rotating mazes similar to the original Sonic the Hedgehog game where the player has to collect medals and avoid getting sucked into the exit warps before they do.

Meanwhile, Iizuka also wanted to modernize the game, and hence the Sonic Team and Arzest introduced new gameplay mechanics to make sure that it feels fresh and doesn't feel too derivative. They were careful in the introduction of new gameplay mechanics to make sure that these will not interfere with the classic way of playing the game, making them optional. One such new gameplay mechanic is the Emerald Power-ups. These power-ups are obtained by completing secret levels where players swing from bubbles in a 3D environment to obtain a Chaos Emerald. These secret levels are accessible through giant rings hidden in each act. The Emerald Power-ups give the player new abilities that give players new ways to traverse the levels, such as the ability to swim up waterfalls or create clones of a character.

Iizuka's wish to modernize Sonic Superstars and Sonic Team's desire to produce a game that will have a wider audience appeal also led to the team's decision to do away with Sonic Mania's pixel art design, opting instead for a more modern look with 3D rendered graphics.

Iizuka says that they designed the game for children and parents to play alongside each other, and also to cater to longtime Sonic fans. Hence, the game also supports local multiplayer for up to four players in its main campaign, with each player being able to join or leave at any time they please. Meanwhile, the game also features a PvP game mode that can be played either locally or online.

Sonic Superstars Release Date: Fall 2023

Sonic Superstars does not yet have a release date but a vague release window of Fall 2023. The game is expected to come out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. Pre-purchasing isn't available yet as of press time, but players who sign up on the game's official website before January 31, 2024, will be able to earn a classic, redefined look for Amy Rose as downloadable in-game content once Sonic Superstars comes out later this year.

For more gaming and esports news, stories, and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.