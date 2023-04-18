Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s set to debut on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on April 28, 2023. It’s set to build upon the original game in a variety of ways, but that means taking a toll on certain systems that might not have the juice to run it. Before you pick up a copy, be sure to check and see if your PC is able to handle it.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Minimum Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Graphics card (Nvidia): Nvidia GTX 1070

Nvidia GTX 1070 Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 580

AMD Radeon RX 580 Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-7700

Intel Core i7-7700 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 1400

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Free disk space: 155GB

155GB RAM: 8GB

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s minimum requirements are above. You’ll need a Windows 10 operating system. As for graphics cards, you’ll want either an Nvidia GTX 1070 or an AMD Radeon RX 580 to ensure you can see all those lightsabers and blasters in action. On the processing side, you’ll need an Intel Core i7-7700 or an AMD Ryzen 5 1400. Make sure you have 155GB of free disk space and 8GB of RAM so your computer can handle all the intense battles and epic cinematics.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Graphics card (Nvidia): Nvidia RTX 2070

Nvidia RTX 2070 Graphics card (AMD): AMD RX 6700 XT

AMD RX 6700 XT Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-11600K

Intel Core i5-11600K Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Free disk space: 155GB SSD

155GB SSD RAM: 16GB

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor’s recommended requirements are above. You’ll still need a Windows 10 operating system, but let’s talk about those upgraded graphics cards. An Nvidia RTX 2070 or an AMD RX 6700 XT will make the game’s visuals look absolutely stunning. On the processing front, you’ll want an Intel Core i5-11600K or an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X to ensure smooth gameplay. For the best experience, make sure to have 155GB of free disk space on an SSD, which will help with faster load times. Lastly, bump up your RAM to 16GB, and you’ll be all set to become a Jedi master.