Ubisoft recently announced the highly anticipated Star Wars game known as Star Wars Outlaws. Here's everything you need to know including its release date, gameplay, story, and other details.
Star Wars Outlaws Release Date: August 30, 2024
Star Wars Outlaws World Premiere Trailer
Star Wars Outlaws is launching on August 30, 2024, on PC through the Ubisoft Store, Xbox Series X, and PS5. Out of the vast collection of all Star Wars games, Outlaws will be the first open-world game in the franchise. Similar to many games today, Ubisoft's latest entry will come out in three variants. Players can purchase either the Standard Edition, Gold Edition, or Ultimate Edition.
Buying the Gold and Ultimate Editions will grant players three days of early access before its official launch, giving players access to the game on August 27, 2024. It's also worth noting that pre-ordering the game will reward players with a “Kessel Runner Bonus Pack” which includes cosmetics for Kay’s speeder and for her ship known as the Trailblazer.
For those wondering what each Star Wars Outlaws edition has to offer, here's a full breakdown:
- Standard Edition – Base Game
- Gold Edition – Base Game, Season Pass (Includes 2 DLCs, the “Jabba's Gambit” exclusive mission at launch and the “Kessel Runner Character Pack” cosmetic pack), and up to three days early access
- Ultimate Edition – Base Game, Season Pass (Includes 2 DLCs, the “Jabba's Gambit” exclusive mission at launch and the “Kessel Runner Character Pack” cosmetic pack), Sabacc Shark Bundle: includes cosmetics for Kay, her blaster, Nix, Kay’s Speeder and the “Trailblazer” spaceship, Rogue Infiltrator Bundle: includes cosmetics for Kay, Nix, Kay’s speeder and the “Trailblazer“, Digital art book: A selection of the game's concept art and visuals, including unique cinematic storyboards, and up to three days early access
Star Wars fans better brace their pockets as the game won't be cheap. The Standard Edition costs $69.99, Gold Edition costs $109.99, while the Ultimate Edition costs $129.99.
Star Wars Outlaws Gameplay
Star Wars Outlaws Gameplay Walkthrough Trailer
While the game is advertised to be an action-packed third-person shooter game, Ubisoft added some of its signature Assassin's Creed elements. As players progress through the story, they'll find themselves in multiple combat scenarios. They can either shoot their way out of a sticky situation or stealthily slither their way past a hostile area.
One fun gameplay element to look out for is the utilization of Nix. Kay Vess' partner in crime can do certain actions while keeping out of harm's way. Think of it as something similar to Wingman planting the spike for Gekko in VALORANT but Nix can do way more.
Ubisoft flexed Outlaws' open-world element of the game as players can stroll through vast environments through vehicles. Certain situations can become thrilling as players will also fight enemies during car chase-esque moments. Be careful not to run into anybody as traffic and pedestrians exist in the game.
Outlaws isn't exactly an RPG but players will be free to make decisions in certain interactions with other characters in the game. Every choice you make will have specific outcomes.
Another notable gameplay mechanic is its similarity to the Grand Theft Auto games. Kay Vess can become a wanted criminal anytime, may it be during story missions or free roam. The addition of the moral system in Outlaws is perfect for players who want to wreak havoc in-game.
Last but not least, like every other sci-fi game before it, Star Wars Outlaws features galactic activities such as ship battles and hopping from one planet to another.
Star Wars Outlaws Story
Star Wars Outlaws Story Trailer
Star Wars Outlaws follows the adventure of Kay Vess, a renowned thief, and her companion Nix. Due to the reputation Kay built for herself, she caught the attention of the new leader of Zerek Besh, Sliro. The leader of the foreboding syndicate placed a bounty on Vess' head which forced her and Nix to continue their journey in the underworld.
Throughout their quest, Kay must make a name for herself to gain support from the likes of the Pyke Syndicate, the Hutt Cartel, the Ashiga Clan, and Crimson Dawn.
“In search of true freedom, the resourceful Kay and Nix will journey through the underworld and across the Outer Rim, taking on jobs from syndicates, facing off against intimidating foes, avoiding oppressive Imperial rule, and recruiting a skilled outlaw crew in order to pull off one of the greatest heists the galaxy has ever seen,” said Creative Director Julian Gerighty.
“Star Wars Outlaws invites fans to experience a side of the galaxy that has a treasure trove yet to be explored, the exploits of the scoundrels taking advantage of the golden age of the underworld. We’ve been inspired by Massive Entertainment’s dedication to bringing this aspect of Star Wars to life, including both iconic and new things for fans to explore in an open world,” said Douglas Reilly, Vice President of Lucasfilm Games.
Despite the relatively high price tag Star Wars Outlaws has to offer, it appears that the game will be worth the money. With a vast intergalactic open world to explore, players are likely to spend hours roaming around the Star Wars universe.